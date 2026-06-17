Ukrainian Su-24 bomber crashes in Khmelnytskyi region, killing both pilots

Two Ukrainian military pilots were killed in an incident with a Su-24 bomber in the Khmelnytskyi region, DPA reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

The plane crashed on Tuesday at around 7:00 p.m. local (and Bulgarian) time.

"The causes and circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated," the statement said.

Khmelnytskyi region is located about 160 km from the border with Moldova.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than four years, while Moscow's forces retain significant air superiority, making the loss of each battle is particularly painful for Kiev, DPA notes, BTA reported.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the European and Euro-Atlantic perspective of Ukraine. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine.

A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.