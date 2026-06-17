Russian businessman Ilya Traber was detained in St. Petersburg, his properties are being searched

The well-known Russian businessman Ilya Traber has been detained in St. Petersburg, the local publication “Fontanka“ reported today, quoted by Reuters.

The agency indicates that it cannot confirm this information, BTA reported.

The Russian publication also writes that searches are currently being carried out in Traber's properties, and one of his associates has also been detained.

Traber has significant interests in the infrastructure sector, including in the large new deep-water port of Primorsk in the Baltic Sea, of which he owned 31.66% as of 2020.

The port has not disclosed more recent ownership data si.

The facility is still under construction and is designed to handle up to 65 million tons of cargo annually, including ores, coal and grain. The port will be able to accommodate deep-sea cargo ships and is intended to act as one of the key logistics hubs for Russia's Northern Sea Route project, Reuters notes.