The regime in Tehran announced that it will take measures against fans who in Los Angeles during the match between Iran and New Zealand had "desecrated national symbols" and chanted "offensive slogans". According to the Iranian news portal Nour News, many fans whose property in Iran could be confiscated have already been identified.

Harsh penalties

The regime is determined to act just as uncompromisingly during the next two matches of the Iranian national team's World Cup – against Belgium in Los Angeles and against Egypt in Seattle – "the most severe possible punishments" are foreseen, the announcement also makes clear.

The Iranian government suppresses all manifestations of dissent and resistance, recalls the German public media ARD. According to human rights organizations, in 2025 alone, over 2,000 people were executed in Iran.

Forbidden flag in the stands and booing

The public attempts at intimidation came after a match during which fans waved the national flag of Iran from before the Islamic Revolution from the stands - even though FIFA had banned the use of this symbol. The flag in question is a symbol of resistance against the regime. There was also booing during the performance of the Iranian anthem. A banner reading "42,000 #IranMassacre" was also raised in the stadium – a reminder of the brutal suppression of protests in Tehran at the beginning of the year with thousands of victims, the German media also writes and in this regard recalls that many people with Iranian roots live in Los Angeles.

However, there were also supporters of the regime in Tehran at the stadium. One group, for example, waved a poster with the inscription "Minab168" - an allusion to the 168 people who died in the bombing of a girls' school in Iran on February 28. Among them were children between the ages of seven and twelve, teachers and parents. According to media reports, the US armed forces were responsible for the attack.

Iran at the World Cup - a burning topic of the tournament

The question of how Iran will participate in this World Cup is among the constantly discussed topics. It was unclear for a long time whether the team would even be allowed to enter the United States, and many members of the Iranian delegation were denied visas. Meanwhile, the Iranian government threatened to boycott the tournament and to stop the match if protests broke out - but neither threat was carried out.

In the match against New Zealand, the coach and players complained that they were forced to return immediately to their training camp in Mexico - without any time to rest. All of these events are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to conclude a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, ARD emphasizes.