The deal between the US and Iran is a leading topic in the Western press for another day, writes BTA.

Great Britain

US President Donald Trump signed the deal with Iran at the Palace of Versailles, writes the "Daily Telegraph". The British publication draws attention to the words of the US head of state that his allies like the agreement with Tehran and that it achieves all of Washington's goals.

Donald Trump said that Iran has agreed not to acquire nuclear weapons, writes the "Times". He praised Iranian leaders for the deal to end the war and criticized Israel's campaign in Lebanon.

Trump has united the Middle East in mockery of his latest big idea, the "Times" also wrote. Regional leaders can only hope that the president was joking when he said that Syrian forces should take Israel's place in the fight against "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, the British publication commented.

Trump and Iran signed a peace agreement amid Tehran's threats to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the "Independent" newspaper wrote. The British newspaper focuses on Trump's warning, made at the G7 leaders' meeting, that he would start bombing Iran again if a full agreement with the Islamic Republic was not reached within 60 days.

The details of the US memorandum of understanding with Iran, which includes ending the war and opening the Strait of Hormuz, were previously released by US officials as Trump gave a lengthy speech in which he claimed to have saved the world from a major economic downturn.

However, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stressed that Tehran would charge ships passing through the strait after a 60-day toll-free period stipulated in the original agreement with the US.

"The Independent" quoted Ghalibaf as saying that "the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions" and that "Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and, of course, we will collect fees for services".

Donald Trump has signed off on the Iran peace plan, saying it would prevent a "global depression", the Guardian reported. Details of the 14-point agreement have been revealed as US officials claim a "major victory" has been achieved. despite significant concessions to Tehran.

Trump made some incredible statements yesterday: he threatened Iran with a new wave of attacks, while also hinting that Tehran had the right in principle to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, and said that he would not pressure Iran to give up its ballistic missile program and that the United States would have to return billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

These statements, as well as the full text of the agreement - which was hailed by Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as a "big victory" - are likely to anger Israel and hardliners in the Republican Party who have urged Trump not to make a deal with Tehran.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement in Tehran yesterday, the Guardian reports, adding that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to sign the deal at a more formal ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

Spain

The memorandum between Trump and Iran throws a lifeline to the Iranian regime in economic terms, the newspaper "Pais" reports. The document provides for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran and the unfreezing of funds, the Spanish publication notes.

USA

Donald Trump insisted on "unconditional surrender" of Iran, and instead got a surprise, writes the "New York Times". Although the Iranians suffered significant losses in the war, they emerged from the confrontation having proven that they can use economic chaos as a weapon, the American publication points out.

Trump defended his deal with Iran and criticized longtime ally Israel at the end of the meeting of the leaders of the G-7 countries, writes the "Washington Post". At a large press conference at the G-7 meeting in France, the American president highlighted the economic benefits of the ceasefire and threatened to use force if it failed.

France

Donald Trump signed the agreement with Iran at the Palace of Versailles, headlines the "Figaro" newspaper. For the United States, the end of the war with Iran was achieved at the cost of serious concessions, writes the "Monde" newspaper.