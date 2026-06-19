Two people, including a Romanian, were sentenced in Russia to 15 years in prison for espionage

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced today that it had arrested a Romanian citizen on charges of espionage in favor of Ukraine. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison in a penal colony, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The man, who was born in 2002, had been collecting data on Russian air defense in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

The FSB said that Ukrainian intelligence had promised the Romanian, identified by the service as David Kercho, that he would leave Russia safely and later join a volunteer battalion.

Romania's Foreign Ministry said that the young man had long been known to Romanian authorities. The ministry said he was detained in the breakaway region of Abkhazia and then taken to Sochi, where he is receiving consular assistance.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry added that it is working on the case jointly with the Russian and Georgian authorities.

Meanwhile, a regional court in Russia's Yaroslavl region sentenced a 35-year-old resident of the city of Rybinsk to 15 years in prison on charges of espionage in favor of Ukraine, TASS reported.

According to the FSB, the man was collecting data on defense enterprises, critical infrastructure and Defense Ministry facilities in the region.

The FSB said that Ukrainian intelligence services "continue to recruit citizens of other countries to harm Russia's interests," and warned that anyone who helps the enemy will face criminal liability.