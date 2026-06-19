According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, Russia is increasingly seeing the Baltic Sea region as a conflict zone, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“We have all realized that the Baltic Sea itself is of key importance for the defense of the entire alliance [NATO]“, Wadeful said at the opening of the Security Conference today in Kiel, northern Germany.

He pointed out that the Baltic Sea serves as a strategic route for reinforcements and supplies, noting that Russia is fully aware of this.

Political leaders, military representatives and experts gathered in Kiel to discuss the changing situation in the Baltic Sea region. Alongside Vaddeful, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu participated in the opening of the event.

“We have witnessed sabotage, espionage activities, jamming of GPS signals, incursions of drones and fighter jets into NATO airspace, the transit of the Russian “shadow fleet“ and the repeated appearance of Russian research vessels near critical infrastructure“, Vaddeful told conference participants.“

These risks are the reason for conducting NATO's Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) naval exercise in the Baltic Sea region, Vaddeful also noted. The naval exercise, which Vaddeful sees as a sign of the alliance's unity, is being led by the US Navy for the 55th time.

He said Washington had long been urging Europe to take defense and deterrence more seriously, but Europeans "didn't want to hear it." But the foreign minister said times had changed and most European countries were now making long-term investments in their armed forces.

Yesterday Vaddeful also said: "If NATO territory is attacked - and if anyone has any doubts, this is only about Russia - German soldiers will immediately defend every inch of land..."