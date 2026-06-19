Volodymyr Zelensky: Lukashenko must withdraw within a week the translation equipment used in attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that one week should be enough for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to withdraw from his country the translation equipment used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine, adding that Kiev would take action if Belarus did not do so, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Zelensky said that in two Belarusian regions bordering Ukraine there are relay stations for transmitting signals that were used by Russian forces to direct their attacks on Ukrainian citizens.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently verify these claims.

„What is the point of "They say he (Lukashenko) doesn't want to participate in the war? Let him withdraw this equipment, let him turn it off. I think a week will be enough for him to do it," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev.

“If he doesn't do it, we will,“ the Ukrainian president added without giving further details.

In recent months, Zelensky has repeatedly warned that Russia is planning to draw Minsk even deeper into its “war in Ukraine“.

Russian forces used Belarusian territory to launch strikes when they first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters notes.