After the “deal“ between the US and Iran, it became clear that Tehran did not lose the war, but the offended Israel will seek revenge. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed this opinion on his Max channel.

“The notorious “deal“ between the US and Iran has finally taken place. Leaving aside the rhetoric, it has become clear to everyone that Tehran, to put it mildly, did not lose this war to Washington, despite the assassination of the Iranian leader and the devastating missile strikes“, the Russian politician said. He noted that “the third party – Israel – is offended in its expectations of a complete defeat of the Iranian political regime, which means that it will seek revenge and no Trump can dictate its decisions“.

The fragile agreement between Iran and the US could easily be undermined by new strikes on Lebanon, which would benefit the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed this opinion in an interview with Max.

“The fragile agreement [between Iran and the US] could easily be undermined by new strikes on Lebanon or other provocations. And that is exactly what Netanyahu's cabinet, which is supported by war, needs“, Medvedev said.