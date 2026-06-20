At least 9 killed in southern Lebanon today

The Lebanese army said today that a soldier was killed in an Israeli strike in the south of the country, less than a day after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement "Hezbollah", AFP reported.

"An Israeli strike targeted a soldier on the Kfar Reman - Nabatieh road, causing his death", the army said in a statement, condemning "the continuation of brutal Israeli attacks aimed at hindering any solution to restore stability in Lebanon", BTA reports.

At the same time, Lebanese media reported that the total number of victims of this morning's Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon has already nine.

The NNA reported earlier today that three people were killed in Arabsalim and a motorcyclist was killed entering Dweir. The Lebanese news agency later reported that four members of a family were killed in the town of Barish, in the Tyre region.