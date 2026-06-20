Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again due to ongoing strikes in Lebanon

Iran's Joint Military Command said the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again. The reason for this decision was the ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon and the fact that the US has violated its commitment to end this war, world agencies reported, quoted by BTA.

A statement from the command, broadcast on Iranian state television, said that if the aggression in Lebanon continues, further steps would be planned.

Ships began passing through the strait after the conclusion of an interim agreement between the US and Iran earlier this week.

At least 16 people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon today, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement.