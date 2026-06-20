Lebanon reports 77 dead in Israeli attacks in 24 hours, toll passes 4,000 since March 2

Intensive Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah's Shiite strongholds in southern Lebanon have killed 77 people in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Another 120 civilians were injured.

“The total number of Lebanese killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 4,057, while 12,121 have been injured“, said a ministry report published in the daily X.

The Health Ministry noted that rescue teams continue to clear the rubble of Israeli airstrikes in and around city of Nabatieh. The death toll is expected to rise.

The Lebanese army press service said one soldier was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Kfar Ruman area on Saturday.