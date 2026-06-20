An Iranian delegation, led by Ghalibaf and Aragchi, left for Zurich. Vance confirmed that he could leave tomorrow

An Iranian negotiating delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has left for Zurich, Switzerland.

The news was announced by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf on Telegram.

Among the other delegates, in addition to Araghchi and Ghalibaf, are Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemati, Deputy Oil Minister and Head of the National Iranian Oil Company Hamid Bord, Deputy Foreign Ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Esmail Baghaei, and others.

The trip is aimed at monitoring the implementation of the other side's obligations, added Ghalibaf. He added that Iran has already learned from the other side's experience of not fulfilling its obligations and therefore must demand that it fulfill its commitments.

On the evening of June 20, US Vice President J. D. Vance announced that he may travel to Switzerland “as early as tomorrow“.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on June 18, which was supposed to be the first step towards ending the armed conflict between the two countries, the US and Iran were to hold peace talks in Switzerland on June 19. However, the meeting was postponed after a series of Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

On June 20, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the meeting had been canceled because the agreement between the parties had been signed digitally.

US Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that he may visit Switzerland to prepare for talks with Iran, Fox News reported.

"I plan to leave in the next two days," he told the television station.

He added that the US side would begin planning the summit after the arrival of representatives from Iran, as well as the governments of Qatar and Pakistan, who are mediating the talks.

"It could happen tomorrow, but these things always change a little," he said.

Vance also noted that his travel plans, which are a "delicate coordination dance," have been adjusted several times. in the past week. The vice president attributed the changes in part to “diplomatic protocols“.

Meanwhile, CNN notes that US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are already on site “handling the technical aspects of the negotiations“.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced that technical talks between the US and Iran would be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21 as part of the peace memorandum.

The talks were originally scheduled for June 19, but after Vance's trip to Switzerland was canceled, the meeting was postponed. According to the Financial Times and CNN, the postponement was due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon. At the time, Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping and warned of possible further steps if the attacks continued.