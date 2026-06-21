Fico: I would not miss a single opportunity for dialogue with Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not miss a single opportunity to start a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

„I will not miss a single opportunity to start a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin“, Fico said in a video message to his fellow citizens on Facebook.

The Prime Minister stressed his support for dialogue with Russia and for his ongoing dialogue with Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the fact that he “has diametrically opposed views on many issues“.

Fico stressed that Slovakia remains a peaceful country and strives to comply with international law.

„We are sovereign in our views. We should be interested in maintaining friendly and mutually beneficial relations with anyone who shares this view of Slovakia“, he said.

The Slovak prime minister condemned the European Union“s “double standards“.