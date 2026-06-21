Israel and Lebanon sidelined in Iran talks

The Lebanon conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is to be resolved in Switzerland with the US, Qatar, Pakistan and Iran - without the participation of Lebanon, Israel or Hezbollah. If this sounds like a recipe for another failed ceasefire, it may indeed be, writes CNN.

Iran has made Lebanon one of its top priorities in talks with the US, insisting on an absolute cessation of hostilities in accordance with the first clause of the previously signed memorandum of understanding.

When the fighting broke out on Friday, Iran postponed its participation in the talks. The US then announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. But when fighting flared up again on Saturday, Iran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s best efforts to keep the fighting in Lebanon separate from the U.S. ceasefire with Iran, negotiators in Tehran successfully linked the two. As a result, President Donald Trump has pressured Israel to stop the fighting and imposed restrictions on the Israeli military, even after five Israeli soldiers were killed in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed dozens of people since the agreement was signed days ago, according to the country’s Health Ministry. Iran's chief negotiator has made it clear that he will raise what he sees as Israel's violation of the agreement with the United States when talks begin.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tried to oppose Iranian involvement in Lebanon, but the reality is that Israel is currently powerless to change it.

"Iran should not be involved in the crisis in Lebanon at all. The world needs to confront this and make it clear that Iran cannot be involved in Lebanon," Herzog said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

Instead of Iran being sidelined, Israel and Lebanon have been left out of the talks, even as the two sides are set to meet under the auspices of the Trump administration in Washington later this week.