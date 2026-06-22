Abelardo de la Espriella wins Colombian presidential election by 1%, left contests result

Colombia took a sharp right turn after far-right political outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, known as "The Tiger", won the runoff in the presidential election held on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

With over 99% of the ballots counted, the 47-year-old lawyer and businessman received 49.7% of the vote (around 5.56 million), defeating leftist Senator Iván Cepeda by less than one percentage point, who collected 48.7% (5.27 million votes).

These results mark the end of the four-year rule of the first leftist president in the country's history, Gustavo Petro, and face Colombia in a serious political crisis, as the losing side refuses to admit defeat.

Battle to the last ballot and institutional tension

The difference between the two candidates is just under 250,000 votes, and around 400,000 Colombians chose to vote with a blank ballot in protest against the polar political alternatives.

The tension escalated immediately after the announcement of preliminary figures from the National Civil Registry Office. Incumbent President Gustavo Petro announced on social media that “no one can be declared the winner“ until the official judicial review of the physical ballots is completed. The leftist camp is demanding a full recount, signaling potential external interference in the electoral process and procedural violations, including the lack of signatures of section representatives in key regions.

The new government in Bogotá: “We defeated the regime“

Despite the challenge, Abelardo de la Espriella has already triumphantly declared his victory to his supporters, saying: “Today we defeated the regime and returned Colombia to its people“. The newly elected president quickly gained international legitimacy from right-wing leaders in the region, including the presidents of Argentina and Ecuador — Javier Milley and Daniel Noboa. Congratulations also came from Washington, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the election result and expressed readiness to strengthen the strategic partnership. De la Espriella campaigned with the open support of US President Donald Trump.

Who is Abelardo de la Espriella and what's next for Colombia?

A multi-millionaire, successful criminal lawyer and fashion entrepreneur, De la Espriella has no previous experience in public administration. He built his campaign on an aggressive populist style, strongly inspired by the security model of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. The main pillars of the new head of state's program include a “firm hand” against the cartels, the cessation of peace negotiations with guerrilla groups, the bombing of their bases and the construction of 10 mega-prisons for the mass imprisonment of criminal elements.

And more: a reduction in state spending by up to 40%, a large-scale tax cut and the immediate resumption of oil and gas exploration, which cancels the green policies of the previous government, as well as a geopolitical turn with full rapprochement with the US and participation in the military alliance “Shield of the Americas“ to combat drug trafficking, at the expense of regional leftist alliances.

The official inauguration is scheduled for August 7, 2026. However, given the minimal difference and the lack of consensus, analysts predict that Colombia is entering a period of deep institutional uncertainty and likely mass street protests in the coming weeks.