Air hazard! Moscow closes four airports after dozens of Ukrainian drones attack

The Russian capital Moscow shot down dozens of drones early this morning and briefly suspended flights at its airports, local authorities said, quoted by "Reuters".

This comes just days after Ukraine again hit the city's only oil refinery.

Nearly 60 drones aimed at Moscow were shot down, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on "Telegram". He did not provide further details, but said emergency and rescue services had been dispatched to the areas where the drones had crashed.

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, as well as Zhukovsky airport near the capital, were temporarily suspended, but flights were later resumed, the Russian aviation regulator said separately.

The attack comes after drones again struck Moscow's only oil refinery last week. In that attack, Russian air defense systems shot down nearly 200 drones in one of the largest air strikes on the city since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The city of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea canceled all outdoor public events today and will leave street lights off, it said on Telegram. the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, who urged residents to limit their electricity consumption.

Crimea, a popular tourist destination for Russians, has suspended fuel sales to residents and businesses, with supplies limited to state structures responsible for vital services and security. The reason is that Ukrainian drone attacks on supply routes and energy facilities elsewhere have led to a fuel crisis.