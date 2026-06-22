The West's traditional approach to air defense, which is based on expensive missiles and fighter jets, is no longer viable in the era of massive attacks with cheap drones. This was stated by the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, John Stringer, in an interview with Business Insider, writes Focus.

He emphasizes that the rapid emergence of new air threats calls into question established approaches to defense:

"The times when it was believed that one could sit with folded arms, only react to events and counteract any approaching threat using traditional means, such as high-speed fighters and some anti-aircraft missiles… those times are over.“

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East show that future conflicts may differ significantly from those to which Western armies are accustomed. According to Stringer, NATO may face not only large military forces, but also the massive use of cheap drones capable of overwhelming air defense systems.

Stringer emphasizes that Western militaries will continue to need high-tech missiles and aircraft, but now large quantities of cheaper means of defense are also needed:

"Currently, the threat encompasses everything: from cheap aviation systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones at one end of the spectrum to air-launched ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons at the other".

Separately, he draws attention to the problem of the cost of intercepting targets. As an example, Stringer cites the use of Patriot missiles against "shahedi", calling it "an unviable approach".

According to estimates, one "shahedi" costs from 20 to 50 thousand dollars, while the Patriot PAC-3 missile - about 3.7 million dollars. In addition, the stock of such missiles is limited, and their replenishment takes time.

Stringer notes that Ukraine has already developed a number of cheaper solutions for combating drones, in particular unmanned interceptors and detection systems. According to him, partner countries are beginning to adopt this experience.

At the same time, he emphasizes that defense alone is not enough. In his opinion, the West must be able to strike at the enemy's weapons production sites.

Stringer also states that NATO members should expand their industrial base not only at the expense of defense companies. According to him, the experience of Ukraine has shown how important it is to attract more manufacturers capable of quickly adapting to the needs of war.

Stringer warns that missiles and drones pose an increasing threat to territories that were previously considered safe rear areas. Therefore, Western countries can no longer count on their territory remaining inaccessible to strikes in the event of major conflicts.