Moscow assumes that NATO and the European Union countries are preparing for a military clash with Russia by the end of 2030, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Izvestia, Focus reports.

"We assume that they are really preparing for a military clash with Russia sometime around 2030", Grushko points out.

The diplomat notes that the main task of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance is the strategic defeat of Russia.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in his article "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" noted that Europe wants to buy time by all possible means to achieve “combat readiness“ for a conflict with Russia by 2030. The minister quoted the words of the Chief of the Belgian General Staff, who stated that the Europeans “have a few more years thanks to the blood of the Ukrainians, whom they are buying (of Europe)“.

Lavrov noted that the current international situation carries risks of a direct clash between NATO and Russia, which could quickly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes.

Russia does not expect the implementation of the agreements reached in Anchorage, but relies on victory and the realization of its own goals. This was stated by the assistant to the president of Russia, Yuri Ushakov, to Pavel Zarubin for the news agency “Vesti“.

He emphasized that the Russian position remains unchanged and is based on the previously outlined principles.

The assistant to the president of the Russian Federation added that Moscow's statements and promises made earlier, including during the negotiations in Anchorage, were based and continue to be based on its principled position in the conflict.

Ushakov also noted that today only one of the parties is complying with the agreements. However, the other, he stated, turned out to be “not fully able to go its part of the way“.