The talks in Switzerland between the US and Iran to end the war are still among the leading topics in American and British publications today, BTA writes.

UK

The talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland are expected to continue until the end of the week after a tense start, in which Iranian negotiators walked out of the room in protest at a series of threats made by Donald Trump on social media, writes the „Guardian“.

The US president threatened to bomb Iran and even kidnap Iranian negotiators if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, forcing mediators Qatar and Pakistan to continue the talks indirectly, notes the publication.

Trump's threats were in sharp contrast to the tone adopted by his vice president, J.D. Vance, who said the US president had instructed him to use the talks to turn a new page in relations with Iran, the Guardian reports.

Three-quarters of Americans want the war with Iran to end without further resumption of hostilities — and almost as many say the war was not worth it at all, writes the „Independent“.

The publication cites a CBS poll published yesterday, which shows that American voters strongly disapprove of Trump's foreign policy decisions.

Since the war began, the White House and the president's administration as a whole have largely failed to explain to Americans why they seem to have failed to predict that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz if attacked, and why they cannot do anything about it after it happened, comments the „Independent“.

USA

Trump may now have fewer options for exerting pressure than during the negotiations with Iran in February before the war began, writes the „Washington Post“. At the time, Iranian leaders feared that a potential American attack could topple the regime, but now the Islamic Republic's government has proven that it can survive even after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.

The concessions that the White House offered to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table have already become a main line of attack for Trump's critics in the United States, the publication notes.

In addition, the inclusion of the ceasefire in Lebanon in the terms of the deal is likely to continue to create tension in US-Israeli relations, as it puts Washington in the position of having to side with Iran, not Israel, on the issue of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, the American metropolitan newspaper points out.

Just a few weeks ago, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed like the closest allies, jointly waging war against Iran for the first time in the history of both countries, the newspaper writes. „New York Times“.

Netanyahu has long counted on his partnership with Trump as a potential trump card to help him in Israel's elections this fall, the publication notes. But it cites analysts who say the U.S. deal with Iran represents a colossal setback for the Israeli prime minister, coming after a series of setbacks during Netanyahu's tenure, including intelligence and policy failures that preceded the deadly „Hamas“ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Netanyahu has long since abandoned attempts to shore up the traditional bipartisan support for Israel in the United States, which previous Israeli leaders have seen as an important strategic asset, the „New York Times“ notes. And now, at least when it comes to achieving Israel's military goals in Iran, Netanyahu appears to have lost Trump's support as well, the publication concludes.