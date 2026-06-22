Ukraine launched a missile strike on a Russian plant that produces cruise missiles and electronics for the Iskander syst

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched a missile strike on a plant in the Russian city of Voronezh that produces electronics for the Russian Iskander tactical missile systems and Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukrinform reported, citing a post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook, BTA reported.

The post states that units of the Ukrainian Air Force have launched a strike on a facility in Voronezh that produces components for Russian missiles. High-precision cruise missiles launched from the air were used in the strike. It is specified that the enterprise is critically important for the Russian side.

For its part, Sergey Sternenko, an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, published a video in "Ex" showing the aftermath of the strike. "In Voronezh, missiles hit the "Voronezh Semiconductor Plant - Assembly" AD". A huge fire broke out at the site of the strike," he reported.

Within the framework of a cooperation agreement, the plant produces and supplies electronic components for Russian missiles and air defense systems. In particular, it produces transistor modules and matrices for the "X-101" cruise missiles, semiconductor matrices for the boards of digital computers in the cruise missiles of the "Iskander-K" tactical missile systems, diodes and transistor components for the "Pantsir-S1" self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex, notes Ukrinform.

"The production of this plant is used directly for the production of high-precision guided weapons, with which Russian forces strike targets on Ukrainian territory and kill civilians. The destruction of the production facilities at the site will significantly reduce Russia's ability to produce new missiles," the General Staff stressed.

Residents of Voronezh reported on social networks a column of thick smoke over part of the city and posted photos and videos of what was happening.

Separately, Moscow reported that Russian forces had shot down dozens of drones this morning, just a few days after the Ukrainian strike on the "Moscow Oil Refinery" (MNPZ) refinery in the southeastern "Kapotnya" district.

On the Ukrainian side, Kiev reported that at least six people were killed in Russian attacks, including a boy and a father , Reuters reported, citing authorities.

In the past 24 hours, 84 drones flying in the direction of Moscow have been shot down, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, indicating that rescue services had been sent to areas of the capital over which the drones were shot down, but he gave no further details.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, as well as Zhukovsky airport near the capital, have been forced to temporarily suspend flights, Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported.

The Ukrainian military said it had struck a satellite communications center in Dubna, located in the Moscow region.

In total, Russian air defense systems shot down 301 drones overnight, local news agencies reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

A 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father and a 73-year-old woman were killed in a drone strike in Ukraine's Sumy region early this morning, the local regional prosecutor's office said. Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy region's regional military administration, said the 73-year-old woman was the mother of the man's roommate.

Two people were killed in a Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region early this morning. Seven people were wounded in the attack, Ukrainian emergency services said.

Russian forces launched an Iskander ballistic missile strike on the Odessa region in southern Ukraine overnight. One person was killed and three others were injured in the attack. wounded, the head of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper reported on "Telegram". He specified that after a strike on an agricultural facility, vehicles and fuel storage tanks were set on fire.

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