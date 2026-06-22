Ukraine has thwarted the bombing of one of the administrative buildings in the center of Kiev

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Ukrainian police have detained two agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) who planned to blow up one of the administrative buildings in the center of Kiev and attempted to escape to Russia, Ukrinform reported, citing the SSU, BTA reported.

The investigation revealed that the suspects planted an improvised explosive device designed to ignite and blow up a generator near the administrative building. Their plan was to trigger the device remotely while traveling to Belarus, from where they intended to flee to Russia.

It was established that after planting the device, the agents boarded a passenger train traveling to the Chernihiv region. From there, they planned to illegally cross the border along the Dnieper River in an inflatable boat.

Law enforcement officers identified the perpetrators in advance, documented their crimes, and detained them on the train.

According to the case materials, the attack was planned by residents of Kiev recruited by the FSB. One of them is a serviceman who deserted his military unit, and the other is a marketing specialist from the capital.

Both attracted the attention of Russian intelligence services through Telegram channels, in which they published comments supporting the Kremlin regime.

The Russian services promised them, if they fulfilled their mission, to evacuate them to Russian territory and subsequently employ them in the FSB.

To carry out the attack, the agents received instructions on how to make a homemade incendiary device, which they placed under a generator in the Shevchenko district of the capital.

According to the Russian plan, the explosion of the industrial equipment was supposed to cause significant damage to the neighboring administrative building. In addition, the two men installed a hidden camera with remote access for the FSB, located opposite the site of the planned attack. To destroy the evidence, the suspects equipped it with a second explosive device, which they planned to detonate after the generator explosion.

During the searches, the authorities seized smartphones from the detainees containing evidence of their collaboration with the enemy, as well as an inflatable boat intended for their planned illegal crossing of the state border.

It was established that before carrying out the attack, they carried out a series of test operations. Specifically, the perpetrators created a cache of weapons and ammunition in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kiev and sent its geographical coordinates to the FSB for further use in other subversive activities.

The FSB took measures to secure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of interest to the enemy within the agents' zone of operation.

Investigators notified the two men that they were suspected of committing crimes under the Criminal Code in connection with a completed attempt to commit a terrorist act. The question of whether their actions should be further classified as treason committed during martial law is currently being considered.