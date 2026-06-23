Trump threatened NATO countries that the US may not protect them in the event of a Russian attack

US President Donald Trump has again accused European NATO countries of not helping the US in the war with Iran, doing so ahead of today's visit by the alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte to Washington, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Trump noted at the White House that over the years the US has spent huge sums on the defense of Europe, but key allies have not stood by Washington when it needed support in the conflict with Tehran.

He mentioned Britain, Germany and Italy, saying: "When we asked them to join, they were not there for us". The US head of state did not go into details about the requested assistance, DPA specifies.

Trump pointed out that the US "has spent hundreds of millions of dollars a year" to protect Europe from Russia, and said that in the future he may not be so willing to help allies if they do not provide "at least a little support".

US officials have periodically criticized NATO allies for "insufficient support" in the US war with Iran, DPA emphasizes.

Rutte is expected to remain in Washington from today until Thursday. His agenda includes a meeting with Trump at the White House.

The American president is expected at the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7 and 8.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this year that the US "is not obligated to support NATO". Trump's comments have raised fresh questions about Washington's commitment to the mutual defense clauses that underpin the transatlantic alliance.

Speaking to an investment forum in Miami, Florida, Trump said he was disappointed that European NATO members had refused to provide material support to the United States amid the nearly month-long war with Iran.

"We were always going to be there for them, but now, given their actions, I guess that's no longer necessary, right?" Trump said.

"That sounds like sensational news, doesn't it? Yes, sir. Is that sensational news? I think we just heard sensational news, but that's the truth. I've been saying it for a long time. Why should we be there for them if they're not there for us? They were not there for us," he stressed.

The American president is known for his volatile attitude towards the alliance and has repeatedly made comments that have raised questions about his willingness to adhere to the implementation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all, Reuters notes.