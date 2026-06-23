Lebanon and Israel are set to begin a new round of direct talks in Washington on Tuesday, with the Lebanese side declaring its readiness to continue diplomatic dialogue despite tensions over Iran's role, Reuters reported, quoted by News.bg.

According to the information, Beirut insists that direct talks with Israel are the only way to end the ongoing conflict, which escalated after March 2, when “Hezbollah“ shelled Israeli territory, followed by Israeli air and ground operations in Lebanon. According to Lebanese authorities, the fighting has killed more than 4,000 people in the country.

Four rounds of talks held since April have failed to produce a lasting ceasefire. The latest relative lull came after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, which envisages de-escalation on various regional fronts.

Lebanese officials say the development has weakened the position of state institutions in Beirut, with President Joseph Aoun repeatedly stressing that Tehran cannot negotiate on behalf of Lebanon.

The talks are scheduled to last three days. The Lebanese side will insist on a clear timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the southern part of the country, while Israeli officials say the army will remain in the area indefinitely.

From the Israeli side, the main goal of the talks is the disarmament of “Hezbollah“ and the achievement of a sustainable peace agreement. Israeli government spokesman David Menzer points out that “Hezbollah“ remains the main obstacle to such an agreement.

The Lebanese government is trying to limit the influence of the group without provoking internal conflict, while “Hezbollah“ itself rejects the possibility of disarmament and insists that the negotiations be influenced by diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States.

The development of the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel is being monitored internationally because of its impact on stability in the Middle East. As a member of the European Union and NATO, Bulgaria supports diplomatic efforts to de-escalate conflicts in the region, as they have direct relevance for European security and the migration and energy environment.