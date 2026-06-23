Kharkiv under Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 16 other settlements in the Kharkiv region have been subjected to Russian shelling, resulting in one person being killed and eight injured, Ukrinform reported, citing a post on "Facebook" by Kharkiv region governor Oleg Sinegubov, BTA reported.

According to him, a 40-year-old man died in the village of Grushovka. As previously reported by the mayor of Kharkiv city Igor Terekhov, one woman was injured in an attack with drones.

In the city of Bogodukhov, there are seven injured - women aged 57, 49, 32, 44 and 42, as well as men aged 38 and 46.

Russian forces have also attacked the Kiev, Saltiv and Nemyshlyansky districts in the Kharkiv region with drones - one of the "Lancet" type, nine of the "Lightning" type, 13 drones of the "first-person drone" type and 16 unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is still being specified.

The strikes in Kharkiv damaged two houses, two cars, several power lines and a beauty salon.

Ukraine said its forces had neutralized 118 of the 135 drones that Russia had used to attack it since yesterday evening, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on the Telegram messaging app.

The attacks were carried out between 6:00 p.m. yesterday and 8:00 a.m. this morning.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, air defense systems, electronic warfare means and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

13 strikes were reported with drones in 11 locations, as well as debris from downed drones in three locations.