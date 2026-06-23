Heatwave shuts down nuclear power plant in France

A nuclear power plant in France has been completely shut down due to environmental restrictions related to the ongoing heatwave in the country, reports Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

The Golfeche nuclear power plant, located in the southwest of the country, has two pressurized water reactors with a capacity of 1.3 gigawatts each. The plant uses the waters of the Garonne River to cool its reactors.

One reactor was shut down on Monday evening as a precautionary measure due to a predicted increase in the temperature of the Garonne River waters to 28 degrees Celsius. The other reactor has been out of service since May for scheduled maintenance, meaning the plant is currently completely shut down.

According to a 2006 decree, the temperature of river water after discharge from the plant must not exceed 28 degrees. The restriction is intended to protect local ecosystems and aquatic organisms from further warming.

All 57 nuclear reactors in France require continuous cooling and are therefore located by the sea or near large rivers. In extreme heat, rising water temperatures can require a reduction or temporary shutdown of electricity production.

EDF points out that such restrictions usually have a limited impact on the country's total nuclear production. According to estimates, they lead to an average annual reduction of around 0.3%. However, under climate change, this share could increase to around 1.4% in 2035 and 1.5% in 2050 if no adaptation measures are taken.

The French energy operator is already considering the possibility of restrictions at other nuclear facilities, including the Bugey nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country.