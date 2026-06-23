Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the US has moved away from its role as an "impartial mediator" in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine given the growing US sanctions against Russia, reported Agence France-Presse and TASS, quoted by BTA.

"As for the US, judging by its actions, it seems to have already abandoned any pretensions to play the role of an impartial mediator and is instead taking the same course of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia that the Biden administration followed. "President Trump's administration has already adopted a significant package of sanctions against Russia," Lavrov said during a roundtable with ambassadors from various countries, which discussed the war in Ukraine.

"Europe is openly betting on Zelensky's terrorist methods. They are encouraging strikes on civilian targets deep inside Russian territory, hoping to sow panic and division in Russian society," the Russian foreign minister was quoted as saying by TASS.

Lavrov stressed that Russia was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine, but stressed that Moscow had not changed its demands on Kiev, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the rest of the Donbas region, Reuters reported.

The minister called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a Fuhrer, whom they "appointed by taking him from amateurism." "Comments are unnecessary. The Fuhrer is the Fuhrer. They appointed him to the role of Fuhrer, taking him from amateurism, but this image turned out to be catchy", Lavrov noted, commenting on Zelensky and the situation around Ukraine at the meeting with foreign ambassadors.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the European and Euro-Atlantic perspective of Ukraine. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine.

A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.