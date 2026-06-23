Demographic changes in Germany portend shortages for critical professions

The retirement of employees from systemically important professions over the next ten years will lead to staff shortages, according to the latest analysis by the „Ifo“ Institute (ifo), BTA reported.

„Demographic changes will be particularly noticeable in the next decade in professions that society relies on every day. This includes the public transport sectors, social workers and nurses,“ said „Ifo“ researcher Ernst Glockner, quoted in the announcement.

In 21 occupational groups in Germany classified as systemically important during the COVID-19 pandemic, 27 percent of workers are over 55. Public transport drivers and some groups of healthcare professionals have a particularly high average age of employees, the report says. This represents a growing shortage of personnel. Older people and young people are particularly likely to work in so-called mini-jobs, which are part-time and earn up to 603 euros per month, the Ifo analysis also shows.

The study of the age structure in the various occupational groups and German states is based on employment statistics from the German Federal Employment Agency. The proportion of people over 55 years of age in all 37 main occupational groups varies considerably - between 15 and 40 percent.

Around a third of all workers are employed in systemically important occupational groups. Although people in eastern Germany are older than those in western Germany, no difference in the age structure of the workforce was found - The distribution within individual professional and systemically important jobs is largely even across the country, reports “Ifo“.