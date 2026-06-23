Hungary after Orban! Budapest adopts package of laws aimed at releasing frozen EU funds

The Hungarian parliament has adopted a package of laws aimed at leading to the release of billions of euros in European funds for Budapest that were frozen due to concerns about corruption under the previous government, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Today, 142 deputies supported the proposal of the government of new Prime Minister Peter Magyar, 39 voted "against" and three abstained.

The EU is currently withholding nearly 20 billion euros in funding for Hungary due to alleged misuse of such funds by the previous government of populist Viktor Orban.

It is alleged that that European money has been funneled through schemes - some well-disguised, some not so well-disguised - into the pockets of Orbán's relatives or oligarchs close to him. It is also assumed that some of the funds were also directed to the propaganda apparatus of Orbán's government.

The package of laws that was adopted today includes, among other measures, stricter requirements for the asset declarations that politicians and senior civil servants are required to submit. It also provides for the abolition of the so-called private foundations in the public interest, created by Orbán, through which significant financial resources were directed to beneficiaries of the former prime minister's system.

The laws will also affect about two-thirds of Hungarian universities. Their management was taken over by boards of trustees composed of selected individuals loyal to the previous government, including high-ranking politicians and pro-government oligarchs.

Due to the risk of corruption, the EU excluded these universities from the “Erasmus“ student exchange program; and the Horizon research funding program.

Yesterday, Peter Magyar told an extraordinary session of parliament, which ends tomorrow, that his government would initiate the removal of Hungarian President Tamas Sujok by amending the constitution.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said a few days ago that his government would initiate a procedure to remove the president from office through a constitutional amendment, and that a constitutional reform would begin in the fall, Reuters reported.

Magyar also told parliament that his government would take large-scale economic, political and legal measures to eliminate corruption in Hungary, including by creating a National Asset Protection and Recovery Service.

He called the anti-corruption reforms planned by Magyar "Operation Purgatory".

Changes are planned in 47 laws to create the legal basis for a new National Asset Protection and Recovery Office, which will investigate suspected misuse of public funds over the past two decades.

According to Magyar's estimate, corruption has cost Hungarians between 8% and 10% of their gross domestic product in recent years.

Gergey Guias, a member of parliament from the former ruling Fidesz party, called Magyar's speech "slanderous and outrageous."

With a constitutional amendment, the new Hungarian prime minister wants to remove President Tamas Sujok from office, whom Magyar accused of supporting the rule of former right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Sujok is considered one of the most unpopular politicians in Hungary. The president, for his part, said he had no political goals and was simply providing the necessary checks and balances. Parliament will elect a new president for a maximum term of five years if and when Sujok is removed.

A comprehensive review of the constitution, including public consultations, is planned to begin in the fall. The new constitution will be put to a referendum.

There will be changes to the legal norms that will raise the age limit for judges on the Constitutional Court, which can block some laws, to 70. With the adoption of the changes, Orbán ally Peter Polt would have to retire as president of the court. The reforms would allow two-thirds of judges to initiate the removal of the presidents of the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Service, provided that this is approved by two-thirds of lawmakers.

The mandate of deputies would be limited to 12 years.