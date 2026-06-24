The European Court of Human Rights has convicted Turkey of violations in a total of 893 cases

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has convicted Turkey of violations in a total of 893 cases related to the so-called Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, the website “Turkish Minute“ reported, quoted by BTA.

In its decisions, which were published on June 23, the ECHR announced that violations of Articles 6 and 7 of the European Convention on Human Rights were found in a total of 893 cases of convictions of Turkish citizens for alleged membership and ties to FETO. Article 6 guarantees the right to a fair trial, while Article 7 prohibits arbitrary punishment.

Ankara accuses the movement of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who died in October 2024, of orchestrating the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. According to the Turkish Justice Ministry, more than 126,000 people have been convicted of alleged links to the movement since 2016, with more than 11,000 still in prison. Trials are ongoing for more than 24,000 people, and another 58,000 remain under active investigation almost a decade after the coup attempt.