Montenegrin sailors have been stranded on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz for more than two months, despite the signing of the memorandum between the US and Iran to open the waterway, reports the MINA agency, quoted by BTA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro told TV Viesti that at the moment it is not possible to say when the ship will be released, despite signals of stabilization of the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sailors are in good health and maintain constant contact with their families.

Montenegrin institutions are in constant contact with the shipping company, international partners and the families of the sailors and are making every effort to ensure their safe return home as soon as possible.