The lower house of the Romanian parliament has adopted a bill for the unification of Romania and Moldova

A legislative proposal submitted by the parliamentary group of the nationalist party “S.O.S. Romania“ on the unification of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, is considered adopted by the Chamber of Deputies due to the expiration of the deadline for consideration of the bill, Agerpres agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The draft was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies on April 14, and the Senate is the body that will make the final decision on the initiative, Agerpres specifies.

The draft law was mentioned today during the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies by the chairwoman of the session, Natalia Intotero: “Legislative proposal on the unification of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Pl-x 305 of 2026, since the deadline for discussion and final voting has expired, the legislative proposal is considered adopted“, she said, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the draft law “the Parliament of Romania confirms its adherence to the provisions of the Final Act of The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe in Helsinki, which allows for the possibility of changing borders through peaceful and diplomatic means. "The Romanian Parliament decides on the unification of Romania and the Republic of Moldova", the legislative initiative states.

In addition, "the Romanian Parliament authorizes the country's government to immediately begin negotiations with the authorities in Chisinau to finalize the unification with the Republic of Moldova".

"After the adoption of this law and its publication in the State Gazette, the competent international bodies, the Government of the Republic of Moldova, the USA, NATO, the UN and the EU will be notified for the implementation of the provisions of the law", the bill also stipulates.

The explanatory memorandum to it states, among other things, that the initiative opens the way for negotiations on the return to the homeland of territories "forcibly torn away by the Bolsheviks with the help of the great powers".

The sponsors of the bill also point out that currently the main political forces in Romania and the majority in the Republic of Moldova want such a unification.

According to the drafters of the bill, the Romanian Parliament should decide on the unification of Romania with the Republic of Moldova, and subsequently the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova should also decide on the unification with Romania.

According to a recent survey by the INSCOP agency, seven out of 10 Romanians (71.9 percent) would vote “Yes” in a referendum on the unification of Romania and Moldova. According to the poll, 21.4 percent of Romanians would vote "No" if there was a referendum.

In the Republic of Moldova, the majority of citizens do not support the idea of unification with Romania, according to data from the latest Public Opinion Barometer, conducted in September 2025. The poll showed that almost 46 percent of Moldovan citizens would vote against unification, and over 33 percent "for".

Recently, the President of Romania, Nikusor Dan, said that "Romania is ready" if the citizens of the Republic of Moldova support a project to unify the two countries.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated in an interview with British journalists in January that she would vote for unification with Romania if a referendum were organized on this issue.

Part of the territory of today's Republic of Moldova (the Bessarabia region) was part of Romania in the first half of the 20th century. This happened after World War I, when Bessarabia was annexed by Romania in 1918 and remained under Romanian administration until 1940.