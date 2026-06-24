Only within the framework of a final agreement with the USA! Access to Iranian nuclear sites remains a problem

Iran will address issues related to access to nuclear sites that have been attacked and to Iranian nuclear materials only within the framework of a final agreement with the United States and after concrete steps are taken to lift US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

Gharibabadi previously served as Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The head of the UN nuclear agency said earlier today that he expects inspections to begin soon in Iran under an interim agreement linked to talks between the United States and Iran, although details have not yet been specified. specified.

"Media noise cannot be used to unilaterally impose facts on the ground", Garibabadi said in an article in "Ex".