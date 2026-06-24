The director of the Serbian state-owned gas company “Srbijagaz“ Dušan Bajtović stated in the Serbian parliament that the contract with Russia for gas supplies has been extended for the next three months and he expects it to be extended until the New Year soon, Serbian public television RTS reports, quoted by BTA.

Bajtović participated in the session of the Serbian parliament, where the issue of providing guarantees by the Republic of Serbia to settle the obligations of “Srbijagaz“ is being discussed.

He stated that there are no investments without gas and added that if the interconnection with Romania and North Macedonia and if the capacities to Hungary are not increased and the storage facilities are not completed, the price of gas will increase by at least 40 percent.

“I think if you look at the European agenda, all these transmission stations and all these gas pipelines are on the European agenda and are a condition, among other things, for the opening of Cluster 3 of the EU accession negotiation documents. Among other things, these transmission stations are a condition for the opening of the market. Europe requires all this“, said the director of “Serbiagaz“.

Bajatović also said that “Serbiagaz“ finances investment loans independently, but a state guarantee is needed to complete the project.