The Prime Minister in Skopje: These are amateur moves! The situation in relations with Bulgaria is radicalizing, I see n

The situation in relations with Bulgaria is radicalizing, I do not expect positive developments. This was announced by the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski in connection with the diplomatic note that appeared online regarding the stay of the Prime Minister and his family in Pamporovo at the beginning of this year, writes MKD.

"The signals coming from there do not make me optimistic. On the contrary. Here we saw a precedent in diplomacy, when a diplomatic note was issued for a three-day stay of my wife with my younger son with our relatives, in Pamporovo, something that is an unusual practice in the world of diplomacy and perhaps unique as such. Imagine now that we have to take out all the diplomatic notes that are sent from our eastern neighbor, and in practice, in these diplomatic notes they write things that might also be interesting to the public,“ said Mickoski.

He also apologized to his wife and younger son for “being forced to endure all this“.

"These are amateurish moves, unclear, misunderstandings and do not lead to improving relations between the two countries," he added.

The document that Mickoski is talking about was published last week by a group on social networks, MKD also writes.

The RSM Foreign Minister announced that the Bulgarian ambassador to the country has been summoned to give an explanation and to begin a thorough investigation into the publication of the diplomatic note in the public domain. space.

Timcho Mucsunski pointed out that this is an "unacceptable way of functioning together, especially when it comes to the movement of family members of civil servants".

The Bulgarian ambassador to the country was summoned yesterday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Security and demanded an explanation and a thorough investigation into the publication of the diplomatic note in the public domain about the trip to Pamporovo of the wife and son of Prime Minister Hristiyan Mickoski. Representatives of our strategic partners and NATO have been informed about the case. This was stated today by Foreign Minister Timcho Mucsunski, writes MKD.

Mucsunski emphasized that according to international law, such a thing is unacceptable in relations between the two countries.

"For us, this is an unacceptable way of functioning together, especially when it comes to the movement of family members of civil servants. Security comes first. And on the territory of our country, it constantly happens that family members of high-ranking foreign representatives, foreign representatives themselves, sometimes for private purposes, move, but it has never happened that such a document was made public. And if something like that happened, the first step I would take would be to apologize to this country, because there was obviously not a high enough level of security within the institution. The second thing that worries me is that personal data related to the wife of the president of this government and a minor child are being revealed,“, said Mucunski.

He also recalled the incident with the burning cars in front of the Bulgarian

embassy in Skopje. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice have publicly condemned the act, and the institutions have acted as quickly as possible and communication has been established with representatives of neighboring Bulgaria," he emphasized.