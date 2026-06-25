A fire broke out on the territory of the Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the Krasnodar Krai in Russia, local authorities reported, expertsouth.ru reported.

The incident occurred as a result of falling debris from a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down by air defense.

The head of the district, Alexander Kharitonov, confirmed the information on his official profile. According to him, operational and rescue teams were immediately sent to the scene, which began work on localizing and extinguishing the flames.

The situation on the scene and damage

No casualties : There are currently no reports of injured or dead citizens among the employees or rescuers.

: There are currently no reports of injured or dead citizens among the employees or rescuers. Importance of the base : The Poltava oil base plays a key role for the region – It receives production from large refineries, including “Lukoil“ [lrt.lt], and distributes it to gas station networks in the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea.

: The Poltava oil base plays a key role for the region – It receives production from large refineries, including “Lukoil“ [lrt.lt], and distributes it to gas station networks in the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea. Security measures: Authorities have temporarily restricted traffic on nearby roads around the site to ensure safety and facilitate firefighting teams.

Systemic pressure on Russian energy infrastructure

The attack is part of a series of intensified drone airstrikes against Russian energy facilities. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, over the past 24 hours, air defense assets have intercepted and destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, including Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and Moscow Region.

In recent months, oil facilities in southern Russia have often become targets of such attacks. This has already forced some Russian energy companies to introduce preventive measures and restrictions on wholesale fuel sales [bta.bg] to avoid a local deficit.