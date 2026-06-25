Romanian President: We will have a pro-Western minority government

Romania will have a pro-Western minority government, President Nikos Dan said last night in the city of Cluj in connection with the current political crisis, Romanian media reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the head of state, the political parties will discuss among themselves today the conditions under which they will support a minority government, and on Friday they will present their conclusions to the presidency.

„Regarding the nomination for prime minister, I had (…) a round of negotiations yesterday (on Tuesday - ed. note). It was concluded that we will have a pro-Western minority government and now the parties are in a period in which they have committed to presenting the conditions for supporting a minority government without participating in it. (…)“, the president said.

On Tuesday, he held consultations with all parties and groups represented in parliament, after the previous day the parliament rejected Adrian Veșcea's proposal for a government.

During the consultations, three center-right parties - the National Liberal Party, the "Union for the Salvation of Romania" and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania - proposed forming a minority government. According to the proposal of the three parties, regardless of which camp the prime minister is nominated from, an agreement must be concluded to ensure the necessary number of votes from the pro-Western parties for the government to take office.

At the same time, the Social Democratic Party, which left the broad pro-Western coalition in April and brought down the government with a vote of no confidence submitted jointly with the far right, announced that it was ready to take over the country and proposed its leader Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister.

Grindianu said yesterday that the Social Democratic Party would discuss a draft political agreement with the National Liberal Party, the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania and possibly the Union for the Salvation of Romania.

Digi 24 television indicates that the president now has options for prime minister from both camps, and the parties must negotiate mutual support agreements among themselves, without knowing who will be proposed for prime minister.

The parties will have to agree on the policies of the incoming government.

On Monday (June 22), the Romanian parliament rejected the first proposal for a prime minister and government. If the legislature rejects two cabinet proposals within 60 days, the constitution provides for the possibility of early elections, the likes of which have never been held in Romania before.