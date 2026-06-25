Code red for extremely high temperatures! More than 100 million Europeans face hot weather

The heatwave is spreading increasingly in Europe, where 101 million people, including 50 million in France alone and 18 million in Germany, are enduring temperatures exceeding 35 degrees at some times of the day, AFP reported.

More than 380 million people in Europe, or nearly two-thirds of the continent's population, are now living in temperatures above 30 degrees, according to an AFP analysis based on forecasts from the German meteorological service and population forecasts from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre.

The highest temperatures of this historic heatwave are expected to be recorded today in France, before falling in the evening around the Atlantic coast.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said on Monday that the death toll was rising in the French capital, where temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius for the fourth time in 150 years. According to the French Health Ministry, 25 heart attacks were diagnosed in the past 24 hours, compared to the usual 10.

In Germany, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in places, setting a historic record. Several sporting and cultural events in the country have already been cancelled, such as the Hamburg half marathon.

German rail company "Deutsche Bahn" advised its customers to refrain from traveling and announced that it would refund the money of all passengers who bought a ticket until June 30 due to the high probability of heat-related traffic disruptions, possible fires, heavy rainfall or storms.

In Spain, authorities recorded 212 deaths from Sunday to Wednesday due to heat waves.

In Britain, the red code for extremely high temperatures, which is very rarely announced, remains in force until Friday evening in London and part of southeast England, the national meteorological agency announced.

The high temperatures also largely affect Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, as well as the eastern parts of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Croatia. Authorities in Croatia have declared a red code for dangerously hot weather on the coast in Split, with temperatures there set to exceed 35 degrees Celsius.

In Denmark, the orange code for high temperatures will apply to almost the entire country on Friday, while Austria has declared the highest level of dangerous weather, which will apply until Monday and will cover the capital Vienna and the eastern part of the country.

The heat is due to the presence of a huge mass of warm air coming from Africa, which is squeezed by high pressure at high altitude, AFP notes.

Recurrent heat waves are an unmistakable sign of climate change, caused primarily by the burning of fossil fuels by humans, climatologists analyze. These waves are only going to become more frequent, longer and more intense.