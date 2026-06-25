Against the Russian shadow fleet! France seizes fifth oil tanker in Mediterranean

The French navy on Tuesday seized another oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the central Mediterranean, demonstrating Paris' determination to prevent Russia from circumventing economic sanctions imposed on it over the war in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"The national navy seized the oil tanker "Deliver" on Tuesday as it passed off the coast of Sicily in violation of maritime law," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on the social network Ex.

This is the fifth oil tanker suspected of being part of the Russian "shadow fleet" that France has seized since September last year. year.

"We will not allow the "shadow fleet" to circumvent sanctions and finance Russia's military campaign," Macron added.

"Europe is determined. It will continue to make all necessary efforts to increase the cost of the war for Russia and allow the establishment of a stable and lasting peace in Ukraine," he added.

The French president released a video showing commandos, dropped by helicopter, boarding the ship.