US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected Moscow's claims that Washington is violating agreements reached between the US and Russian presidents during a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, the BBC quoted him as saying.

"The proposal was made in Alaska. But it never became an agreement," Rubio told journalists in response to Russia's accusations.

His comment comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a diplomatic forum on June 23 that the United States was moving away from the agreements reached in Anchorage, RBC reported.

Rubio stressed that no final agreement had been reached between the two countries. According to him, Russia has put forward a number of demands, including the transfer of the entire territory of Donbass under Russian control.

"Russia wants the entire territory of Donbass to be transferred to it, in addition to a number of other issues that it has raised. However, an agreement has not been reached. If there had been one, the war would have ended," Rubio said.

He added that the United States remains ready to play a constructive role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that it appreciated US President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate in the war in Ukraine and believed that the United States understood that it could not play that role while supporting one of the opposing sides, "Reuters".

The statement came after "Kiev Independent" reported that Ukraine, which has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries, believes it has received Trump's support to act "bolder" in its campaign to pressure Russia to reach meaningful negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the report and reiterated that Russia was "deeply grateful" for the U.S. mediation efforts.

"But, of course, it is impossible to make such efforts while participating in the war on one side," he told reporters.

Peskov added that Moscow believes the U.S. negotiating team is aware of this limitation.

"Of course, we know that the U.S. negotiating team understands this very well and is fully aware of it. We proceed from this assumption and expect the dialogue with the American negotiators on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement to continue."