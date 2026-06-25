Lukashenko to Zelensky: The nature of the war will change if Minsk is drawn into it

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that during his recent meeting with representatives of Volodymyr Zelensky in Minsk, he told them that “the nature of the war will change” if Minsk is drawn into it, reports Belta.

"Recently, representatives of Zelensky were here. I told them directly: "Guys, tell Zelensky - if he thinks that he can just talk to us like that and even drag us into the war, then he should understand that the nature of the war will change instantly. "This war will be completely different," Lukashenko said on Thursday in Minsk during a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

He added that there was also a reaction to this from the Ukrainian side. "By the way, we received an answer... they understand it", Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian president added that Minsk's position is peaceful, but in any situation Belarus will stand shoulder to shoulder with Russia.

"Our position is peaceful. But in any situation we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Russia. It cannot be otherwise," Lukashenko said.