The possible direct involvement of Belarus in the current conflict would completely change the quality of military operations and would be extremely disadvantageous for Ukraine.

This was stated to RIA Novosti by Gennady Lepeshko, Chairman of the Standing Committee on National Security of the House of Representatives of Belarus.

A new front of over 1,000 kilometers

According to the Belarusian representative, a possible expansion of the conflict to the north would face the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a huge strategic challenge. Kiev will be forced to deploy significant forces to cover the entire joint border with Belarus, which exceeds 1,000 kilometers. Lepeshko stressed that such an extension of the front line does not strategically meet Ukraine's interests and would critically complicate the situation for the Ukrainian army.

Diplomacy instead of escalation

Instead of continuing the tension, Lepeshko called on the Ukrainian leadership to stop attempts at provocations and focus on diplomatic negotiations and the search for peace agreements.

According to him, there has been increased pressure on the Belarusian border recently. The statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing mutual accusations between Minsk and Kiev. Earlier, the Ukrainian side expressed concerns about the accumulation of Belarusian military equipment near the border, while Minsk accuses Kiev and NATO forces in neighboring countries of increasing military presence and hybrid pressure.

Minsk's official position remains unchanged: the country has no interest in direct participation in active hostilities, but warns that escalation along the border carries serious risks for both countries.