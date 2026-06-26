Massive drone attack on Russia: Capital Moscow under fire, major airports closed

In the early morning hours of June 26, the Russian Federation was subjected to a massive wave of drone attacks.

As of 03:50 in the morning, the main strikes were aimed at the capital Moscow and the regions of Central Russia, which forced the authorities to activate emergency security protocols.

Blockade of the airspace over Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin officially announced that the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense had intercepted and destroyed at least 13 Ukrainian drones flying towards the Russian capital. According to him, emergency services teams are already working at the sites where debris from the downed devices fell.

Due to the immediate danger in the airspace, a partial restriction was introduced for the operation of the three main Moscow airports — „Vnukovo“, „Domodedovo“ and “Sheremetyevo“. All landing flights are being diverted to alternate airports, and takeoffs are temporarily suspended.

Wave of drones in Central Russia

Air hazard signals and activation of air defense systems have been registered deep into Russian territory. As of 03:50, a high-alert mode and security measures have been introduced in the following areas:

Tambov Region — authorities confirmed automatic UAV threat alerts.

— authorities confirmed automatic UAV threat alerts. Volgograd, Tver and Yaroslavl Oblasts — Electronic warfare (EW) and air defense systems are reported to be in operation.

— Electronic warfare (EW) and air defense systems are reported to be in operation. Lipetsk, Oryol, Tula and Ryazan regions — local administrations urged citizens to stay indoors away from windows.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues to cover the attack, with a full report on the number of air targets destroyed expected at the traditional morning briefing.