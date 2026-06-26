Night of Fiery Clashes: Massive Airstrikes Between Russia and Ukraine

Last night, between 0:00 and 5:30 a.m., Russia and Ukraine carried out intense counter-air strikes. Both sides launched massive waves of ballistic missiles and drones targeting strategic centers and urban infrastructure.

Missile terror over Ukraine: Explosions in Kiev and Poltava region

Russian forces launched another combined offensive that activated air defense systems in a number of Ukrainian regions:

Kiev under ballistic fire : The Ukrainian capital was attacked with ballistic missiles. Residents spent the night in shelters to the sounds of powerful detonations from the operation of air defense systems (including Patriot). At 5:30 a.m., local authorities began surveys for damage and casualties from falling debris.

: The Ukrainian capital was attacked with ballistic missiles. Residents spent the night in shelters to the sounds of powerful detonations from the operation of air defense systems (including Patriot). At 5:30 a.m., local authorities began surveys for damage and casualties from falling debris. Strikes in Poltava Region : A series of explosions rocked the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava shortly after 3:00 a.m. following missile strikes and the entry of kamikaze drones.

: A series of explosions rocked the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava shortly after 3:00 a.m. following missile strikes and the entry of kamikaze drones. Alert in the West: Air alert extended to Rivne region due to dangerous trajectories of Russian missiles detected.

Kiev's response: Dozens of drones flew towards Moscow

Ukrainian forces continued their offensive against the Russian capital and energy infrastructure:

Attack on the Russian capital : A massive wave of dozens of drones was launched towards Moscow. Russian air defense systems were put on full alert around the metropolis, just days after previous strikes severely damaged the Moscow Refinery. Emergency crews in the Moscow region are inspecting the sites of fallen debris.

: A massive wave of dozens of drones was launched towards Moscow. Russian air defense systems were put on full alert around the metropolis, just days after previous strikes severely damaged the Moscow Refinery. Emergency crews in the Moscow region are inspecting the sites of fallen debris. Pressure to the South: Drone attacks on logistics networks and oil assets in the Crimean peninsula and Krasnodar Territory also continue.

At 5:30 a.m., airports in the Moscow region imposed temporary flight restrictions for security reasons. Full reports on the exact number of air targets downed, possible casualties, and the extent of material damage are yet to be announced in the official morning briefings of the military departments in Kiev and Moscow.