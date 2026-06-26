The situation along the over 1,000-kilometer front line in Ukraine as of 6:00 this morning remains extremely tense. According to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, over the past 24 hours, 213 intense combat clashes [A1]. The front is the arena of fierce positional warfare, in which Russian forces are trying to break through Ukrainian defenses at the cost of heavy losses.

Hotspots: Clashes in Pokrovsk and Gulyaipole

The main operational pressure of the Russian army remains concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine:

Pokrovsk Direction : The Pokrovsk sector continues to be the most critical section of the front [A1]. Russian troops are conducting round-the-clock assaults in an attempt to cut off the defenders' logistical arteries.

: The Pokrovsk sector continues to be the most critical section of the front [A1]. Russian troops are conducting round-the-clock assaults in an attempt to cut off the defenders' logistical arteries. Gulyaipole Sector : Last night, at least 20 Russian attacks were registered in the areas of Dobropiliya, Vozdvizhivka and Rozdvyanka. Russian units intensified their offensive in this direction, but met with stiff defense and did not achieve significant territorial progress.

: Last night, were registered in the areas of Dobropiliya, Vozdvizhivka and Rozdvyanka. Russian units intensified their offensive in this direction, but met with stiff defense and did not achieve significant territorial progress. Orekhov Sector: Russian forces have conducted three massive assaults on the Steppes and Pavlivka. Ukrainian units have successfully repelled the infantry waves, supported by armored vehicles.

Countermeasures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Strike on Russian Logistics

Despite the serious pressure on land, Ukrainian forces are delivering heavy blows to the enemy's rear:

Isolating Crimea : Ukraine intensifies its campaign to cut off the land bridge to the peninsula. Targeted strikes with high-precision weapons on railway bridges continue, aiming to paralyze Russian fuel and ammunition supplies.

: Ukraine intensifies its campaign to cut off the land bridge to the peninsula. Targeted strikes with high-precision weapons on railway bridges continue, aiming to paralyze Russian fuel and ammunition supplies. Technological advantage: According to military analysts, new satellite systems are already transmitting data directly to Ukrainian drone operators on the front lines. This dramatically increases the speed and precision of artillery strikes.

By 6:00 a.m., the situation in the Kharkov and Kherson directions remained without significant changes in positions.