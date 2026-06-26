Russia extends ban on fish imports from Armenia

The Russian veterinary and phytosanitary control service “Rosselkhoznadzor“ has extended restrictions on the import of fish and fish products from Armenia, temporarily suspending the certification of the products of the last two Armenian enterprises that were not affected by the measure until now. This effectively suspends imports to Russia from all Armenian fish suppliers, TASS reported, quoted by Reuters.

“Rosselkhoznadzor“ recalls that it had earlier requested that the Armenian authorities temporarily suspend the certification of fish products for the Russian market from all enterprises except the companies “MF Export“ and “Invest Plus“, which were directly involved in the inspections. A regime of enhanced laboratory control has been introduced for them.

After analyzing the results of the inspections, a preliminary report was prepared, based on which a decision was made to temporarily suspend the certification of the products of these two enterprises until the identified violations are eliminated and the necessary evidence is presented, the service said.

Russia has already restricted the import of other food products and goods from Armenia. The new measures come after the ruling party of pro-Western Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the parliamentary elections in Armenia earlier this month.

„Rosselkhoznadzor“ added that it continues to work with the Armenian authorities to ensure the safety of fish and fish products intended for the Russian market.