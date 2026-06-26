The revival of fascist ideology in European countries is a cause for deep concern. This was stated by the Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin to journalists on the sidelines of the IV International Anti-Fascist Congress, quoted by the TASS agency, reports Focus.

Khrenin emphasized that the victory over fascism in 1945 is an indisputable historical fact, which, in his opinion, is not subject to revision. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the ideology of fascism has not been finally defeated and is now manifesting itself in new forms.

According to him, modern Nazism has adapted to current conditions, initially hiding behind ideas of democracy and human rights, and today it is already openly finding a place in the state systems of some countries.

The Belarusian minister also stated that in countries neighboring Belarus, monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers are being destroyed, processions are being organized in honor of individuals he defines as Nazi collaborators, and attempts are being made to rewrite the history of World War II.

According to Khrenin, it is precisely the forgetting and distortion of historical events that create conditions for the revival of such ideologies. He pointed out that this makes the holding of the International Anti-Fascist Congress particularly relevant.

The minister noted that the forum had aroused interest among representatives of about 40 countries, including Germany, France, Austria, the USA, Italy and the United Kingdom. According to him, the main goal of the congress is to preserve the memory of the victory over Nazism and to oppose attempts to rewrite history.

In conclusion, Hrenin stated that the “war for memory“ continues and called on countries to unite against any manifestations of Nazism and fascism in order to prevent a repetition of the tragedies of the past.