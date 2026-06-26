The first red code for dangerous heat this summer was issued in Romania

Heat has gripped all of Romania. For the first time this summer, the National Meteorological Service has issued the highest warning for dangerous hot weather, BTA reported.

A red code will be in effect on Sunday and Monday for the regions of Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania and Northern Moldova. Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees there then. Temperature records may also be recorded, and the temperature humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

A yellow and orange code for hot weather is in effect in the rest of the country today and tomorrow. An orange code is in effect for Bucharest. As early as 11 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time, the mercury in the thermometers in the Romanian capital was reading 31 degrees.

The Municipality announced that since May 1, over 100 fountains have been operating in the city, and since yesterday, eight water mist cooling systems have been installed at key locations in the Romanian capital. Children and tourists enjoy the summer street showers, as the locals call them, the BTA correspondent saw on site.

Against this backdrop, photos from Bulya Lak in the Carpathians were shared on social networks, where there is still snow cover and the daytime temperature is only 12 degrees.