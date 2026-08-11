Hungary's parliament has elected Andras Baca, a former chief justice, as president, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

It is a symbolic step in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's efforts to eliminate the bastions of power created by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Baca was elected to this largely ceremonial post with the votes of the ruling center-right Tisza party. Opposition Fidesz lawmakers had earlier said they would not participate in the vote.

The Hungarian government announced today that it was filing a criminal complaint regarding more than four billion forints (about 10.7 million euros) in expenses incurred by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his presence on social networks, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The move is one of the most direct measures against the former prime minister's entourage to be taken since the change of power in Hungary following parliamentary elections in April.

The complaint, based on suspicion of mismanagement of public funds and abuse of power, was filed after the office of the new Hungarian Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, conducted a review of contracts, the Hungarian government said in a statement sent to AFP.

The prime minister's office under Orban signed a contract with the company in 2022 "Triton Communications" for communications services. Its task was to produce photos, videos and reports for social media. Under this contract, the company received 4.23 billion forints (11.6 million euros) in public funds over 44 months, the Hungarian government says.

The current government claims, based on publicly available data, that the payment for the service in the contract was at least three times higher than the market price.

Since winning the parliamentary elections in April, Péter Magyar has taken steps to overhaul the state's governance under Viktor Orbán.

The new government has established the Office for the Recovery and Protection of Public Assets.