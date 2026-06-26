EU sends aid to Venezuela

The European Commission announced that it is sending emergency aid to Venezuela after yesterday's devastating earthquakes. So far, eight EU countries - the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands - have announced that they will provide assistance under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the statement said, BTA reported.

A total of more than 520 European rescuers from these eight countries will be sent to the scene, Italy is sending doctors, and Luxembourg is providing equipment for communication, shelter and electricity generation. The EU stands ready to provide additional assistance, the commission said.

The statement notes that Venezuela is one of the main recipients of European humanitarian aid in Latin America. This year, the EU has allocated up to 52 million euros to address the humanitarian consequences of the socio-economic crisis in Venezuela, the EC reports.

A commission spokesman clarified at a press conference in response to questions that the EU sanctions against Venezuela could be reviewed by a decision of the EU Council. He pointed out that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas had proposed a review of the sanctions and this issue was put on the table until the necessary unanimity was achieved.