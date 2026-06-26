Kremlin: Macron cannot speak on behalf of the US on its position on the war in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that French President Emmanuel Macron cannot speak on behalf of the United States regarding its position on the war in Ukraine. His statement comes after Macron said that after the G7 summit, Washington had abandoned its neutral position and now supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, News.bg reports.

During a briefing, Peskov stressed that he did not believe that the French president could be a spokesman or representative of the US administration on this issue. According to him, Moscow has not heard any official statements from the United States confirming such a change in the American position.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Russia remains open to working with international mediators, including the United States, in seeking a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Bulgaria, as a member state of the European Union and NATO, consistently supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.